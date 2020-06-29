Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Holdings Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHE stock opened at $444.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $454.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.79. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $513.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,727 shares in the company, valued at $67,141,093.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total value of $684,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,341.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,020 shares of company stock worth $7,212,353. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

