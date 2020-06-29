Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (CHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.4187 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Chunghwa Telecom has a dividend payout ratio of 82.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Chunghwa Telecom to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

CHT opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.