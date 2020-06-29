Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 124.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $145,179,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $76.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,227,534. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

