Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NYSE:CNK opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

