Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 4,282 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Ormat Technologies worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $60.57 on Monday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

