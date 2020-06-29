Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,161 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 4.11% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPVG opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $310.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPVG. ValuEngine upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

