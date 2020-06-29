Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 193,769 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,769 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.77% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 527,274 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after buying an additional 121,370 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,117,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after buying an additional 364,938 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,542,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.86. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,761.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

