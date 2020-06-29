Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 4,338 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $460,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after buying an additional 460,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 55,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $50.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

