Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOD. Cfra cut their price target on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.23%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

