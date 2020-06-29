Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.72% of Methanex worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 14.1% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,308,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $51,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Methanex by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 378,080 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 539.8% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 337,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Methanex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,163,000 after buying an additional 333,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Methanex had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Methanex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

