Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 3,903 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,568,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $274,648,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after buying an additional 2,241,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,226,000 after buying an additional 825,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,029,000 after buying an additional 449,036 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $63.16 on Monday. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

