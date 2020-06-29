Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 690 Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.89% of 2U worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,559 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 2U by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of 2U by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,084,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU opened at $37.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. 2U Inc has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWOU. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

