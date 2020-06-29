Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 748,550 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,159,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,550 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTLR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

