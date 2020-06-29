Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

WMG opened at $30.47 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $34.76.

About Warner Music Group

