CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 169.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $26.31 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

