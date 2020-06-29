Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,755 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $137.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.86. Elbit Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.64.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th.

ESLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

