Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) is one of 17 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Diamond S Shipping to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping 5.35% 4.89% 2.76% Diamond S Shipping Competitors -21.58% -19.95% -7.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Diamond S Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamond S Shipping and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Diamond S Shipping Competitors 211 827 1364 55 2.51

Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $20.30, suggesting a potential upside of 156.96%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million -$9.31 million 21.94 Diamond S Shipping Competitors $4.39 billion $410.32 million 22.66

Diamond S Shipping’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping. Diamond S Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond S Shipping’s peers have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping peers beat Diamond S Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

