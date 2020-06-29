Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of EHC opened at $59.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

