EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.40% of EnerSys worth $29,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $4,167,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $3,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 30,850 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS stock opened at $60.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $781.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.