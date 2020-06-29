Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 67,182 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 379.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of Macerich worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 151.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Macerich by 95.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAC opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.78. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $32.22.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.96 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 360,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

