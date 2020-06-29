Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.13% of Consolidated Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 395.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 152.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 144,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 87,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,176 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

CNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of CNSL opened at $6.08 on Monday. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $444.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.