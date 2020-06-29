Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 16,420 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 16.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 160,213 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 86.0% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Cfra dropped their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.46. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

