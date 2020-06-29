Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 129.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,887 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $7.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

