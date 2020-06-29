Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $484,000 in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JJSF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CL King upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $118.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.04. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

