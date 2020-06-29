Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 7,070 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.37 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

