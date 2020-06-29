Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Entegris by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,407,000 after buying an additional 3,719,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Entegris by 2,121.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,801,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after buying an additional 1,720,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $85,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $56,459,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Entegris by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after buying an additional 790,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,512. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of ENTG opened at $57.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $64.90.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

