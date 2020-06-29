Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 423,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.72% of Enviva Partners worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

NYSE:EVA opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. Enviva Partners LP has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.80 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

