Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Underperform

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EQR. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.63. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

