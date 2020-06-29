ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $79.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $180.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.52 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

ESE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ESCO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

