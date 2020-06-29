Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052,069 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $81.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

