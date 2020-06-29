Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $91.01 on Monday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.73.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $81,350.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,707.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,327. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

