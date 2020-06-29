FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,602 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after buying an additional 2,830,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,275,000 after buying an additional 466,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after acquiring an additional 822,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,412,000 after acquiring an additional 501,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,724 shares of company stock valued at $529,851. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $90.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.