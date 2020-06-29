FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 23,185 Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $20,108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 70.4% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after buying an additional 810,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Nomura lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

RRR stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.86. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $27.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

