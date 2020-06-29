FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $561,000 in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $59.34 on Monday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $193,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $72,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $6,520,552. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

