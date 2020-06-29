FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Shares of LDOS opened at $89.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.38. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

