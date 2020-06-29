FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 15,401 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,401 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 26.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 662,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 136,527 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Metlife by 3.2% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in Metlife by 12.5% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 218,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth about $1,025,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET opened at $35.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

