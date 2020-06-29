FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,810 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in China Mobile by 76.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in China Mobile by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in China Mobile by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 336,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in China Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Mobile alerts:

CHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CHL stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. China Mobile Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.