FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,675,211,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Baidu by 4,692.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,956,000 after buying an additional 7,207,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $469,811,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,397,000 after buying an additional 1,204,980 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,277 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $121.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.61. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $147.38.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.