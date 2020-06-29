FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $632,000 Position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 695,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 284.8% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 99,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73,763 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 178,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,460.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. Veracyte Inc has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.