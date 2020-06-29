FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.34. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $203,149.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 524,450 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,331,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,566,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

