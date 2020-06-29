FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 119,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,194,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.9% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.7% during the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 97,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $353.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $372.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

