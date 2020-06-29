First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (FAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FAM opened at $9.78 on Monday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

