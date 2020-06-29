First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (FPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

Get First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd alerts:

About First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.