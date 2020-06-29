First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

NYSE:FEI opened at $5.42 on Monday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

