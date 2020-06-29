First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $4.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Get First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd alerts:

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.