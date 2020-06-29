Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,699 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 276,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.97.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

