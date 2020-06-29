General Dynamics Co. (GD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on August 7th

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 748.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $12.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

NYSE:GD opened at $146.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

