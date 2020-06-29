Hall Kathryn A. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hall Kathryn A. bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $353.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.00. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

