Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on July 9th

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.6%.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

In related news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HASI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

