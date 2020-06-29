HC Wainwright Increases Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $101.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

NVAX opened at $77.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novavax will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Young purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

